More highlights of Kentucky beating Mount St. Mary's

Oscar Tshiebwe - 33 MIN, 11/14 FG, 24 PTS, 16 REB, 3 BLK

Although Oscar came up four points short of continuing his 20 rebound streak, “Big O” had another monster game, completely owning the paint and hitting a few jumpers en route to 24 points, 16 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Sahvir Wheeler - 29 MIN, 6/11 FG, 12 PTS, 8 AST, 2 STL

The Georgia transfer continues to impress early with a near double-double, scoring 12 and dishing eight assists, including a few beauties down low to Tshiebwe for two rack attacks.

TyTy Washington - 29 MIN, 7/12 FG, 16 PTS, 3 AST

TyTy continues to show how effortless of a scorer he is, finishing with a quiet 16 and finally hitting his first two three pointers of the season.

