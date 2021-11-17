 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Headlines: Oscar Hittin’ Jumpers Edition

By John Morgan Francis
NCAA Basketball: Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

There’s been one constant this season for the Kentucky Wildcats and head coach John Calipari — Oscar Tshiebwe dominating basketball games. Despite Kentucky’s season opening loss to Duke in the Champions Classic, Tshiebwe was an unstoppable force down low and has sustained that momentum over the team’s last two wins at home to get above .500 at 2-1.

After Tuesday night’s blowout win over Mount Saint Mary’s, Tshiebwe is now averaging more than 18 points and as many rebounds per game. He’s been a one-man-wrecking-crew for the opposition and now appears to be making his jump-shots — a true nightmare for future Kentucky opponents.

Tshiebwe made five jump-shots on Tuesday night and while it’s early in the season, it appears that Calipari intends to “let Oscar be Oscar.” What an exciting thought.

Again, it’s early in the season. But this year’s team appears to be one of Calipari’s better shooting teams since coming to Kentucky over a decade ago. If Tshiebwe can consistently knock down his mid-range jumper, the opposing defense will have to allocate even more attention to him which will free up other Wildcats to make shots within the offense.

Tweet of the Day

The skinny kid from Davidson.

Headlines

Highlights: Kentucky’s 80-55 Victory over Mount St. Mary’s - Kentucky Sports Radio

Lots of Oscar Tshiebwe here.

Top seven in College Football Playoff rankings remain unchanged - ESPN

Will we see some shakeup next week?

Calipari provides update on injured Wildcats - Kentucky Sports Radio

Thankfully Kentucky has quality depth.

Texas AD urges Longhorns fans not to support Steve Sarkisian - ESPN

How do you rebound from giving up a fifty burger to Kansas?

$220K bettor cashed thanks to late walk-on free throws - Kentucky Sports Radio

Shoutout Zan Payne.

Noah Syndergaard, Angels agree to one-year, $21 million deal - Yahoo!

This seems like a bad idea.

Lincoln Riley downplays speculation of his interest in LSU job - ESPN

If you were Riley, would you leave Oklahoma for the SEC?

OBJ’s first game as a Ram? Not great - Yahoo!

Second straight blowout loss for LA.

Duke’s Michael Savarino and Paolo Banchero face DWI charges - ESPN

Oops.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hints at future Bucks exit - Yahoo!

This is odd, right?

