Zan Payne saves the day for bettor who made $220,000 bet on Wildcats vs. Mount St. Mary’s

The top storyline outside of the Kentucky Wildcats’ 80-55 victory over Mount St. Mary’s was the outcome of one wager a bettor placed on the game.

As many of you probably saw Tuesday afternoon Darren Rovell reported some news of one very large bet that was put on the Cats to cover the 24.5 point spread over the Mountaineers.

How large you might ask? Well, there was $220,000 on the line.

A bettor wagered $220,000 at @pointsbetusa on the Wildcats to cover the 24.5 point spread against Mt. St. Mary’s at Rupp tonight.



Kentucky wins by TWENTY FIVE.



Bettor nets $200,000.



— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 17, 2021

During the first half, I can only imagine the feeling as the Mountaineers started off hot from the field going back and forth with Kentucky.

But after a strong start to the second half, it almost seemed as if it would be smooth sailing to cash that ticket out.

Until it got a little too close for comfort in the last seven minutes.

Kentucky had 70 points with 7:24 on the clock. Over the next five minutes they scored 4 points. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) November 17, 2021

Cue Zan Payne.

This bettor just found a new best friend, as Payne got a steal in the final minute of action with the Cats up 23, drove down the court to lay it up and complete the cover.

Steal and the score for Zan



Let’s gooo, @young_payne2321! pic.twitter.com/Qj9HmjLrtj — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 17, 2021

On top of this layup, Payne’s free throws, just seconds earlier, also helped push the score in the bettors favor.

On top of this, who would have ever guessed that in back-to-back games two UK students would win $10,000 after making a halfcourt shot?

College basketball is all the way back, as this sport continues to produce some wild storylines not even a month into the season.