Pair of UK basketball games to air only on SEC Network+ and ESPN+

Alright Big Blue Nation, let’s get those streaming services set up once again.

Just like earlier this football season when the Kentucky Wildcats took on Chattanooga, several basketball games in the coming weeks will be only available on select channels and streaming services.

Those few games will be the next two Monday nights, as Albany (Nov. 22nd) and Central Michigan (Nov. 29th) will only be available on SEC Network+ or ESPN+.

The reason? This season, every SEC school has been assigned multiple games via these streaming platforms by both the conference and television partners.

Both games will tip off at 7 pm ET.

For the Central Michigan game, it will be the return of Tony Barbee to Rupp Arena, as he’s in his first season as the head coach of the Chippewas. His team is off to a 2-2 start and have dates with Gonzaga and Bellarmine in Las Vegas before they head to Lexington.

For Albany, the Great Danes are off to an 0-2 start and will play Harvard and Eastern Kentucky before coming into Rupp Arena.

Here is a quick recap of how to find the channels these games will be on:

SEC Network+ is complementary to SEC Network viewers and accessible with your TV provider login info. It can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or going to WatchESPN.

As for ESPN+, this is a standalone service that requires a subscription separate from your TV provider. It’s available to stream through the ESPN App and on ESPN.com. You can sign up for just $6.99 a month or $69.99 per year at ESPN.com or on the ESPN App. It’s also available as part of The Disney Bundle that features access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu with ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu without ads).