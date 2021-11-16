Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats blasting Mount St. Mary’s

The Kentucky Wildcats thrashed the Mt. St. Mary’s Mountaineers on Tuesday night by a score of 80-55.

Kentucky’s defense was lacking early, but they didn't necessarily play poorly. The Cats were able to extend their lead to 38-27 before the break despite Kellan Grady, arguably their best pure scorer, not even attempting a shot. That was thanks to contributions from a bunch of other guys.

After the break, Kentucky took off on their way to a big win. It was a good showing all-around by UK for the second straight game.

TyTy Washington had by far his best game as a Cat as the game continues to slow down for him. Sahvir Wheeler has taken his distributing role in stride as he continues to dish out assist after assist, while getting to the basket at will. Bryce Hopkins also got some good run and Keion Brooks showed more energy on the glass.

Next up, on Friday night, the Cats take on the Ohio Bobcats, who have a pretty solid team and will go into the game undefeated. Let’s hope Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware are back in time for Friday’s showdown.

Box Score

Game MVP

Guess who? Oscar Tshiebwe takes home the MVP honor once again as he put together his third straight double-double to start season. Big O didn't grab 20 rebounds for the first time this season, but he was unstoppable down low as he showed off an impressive offensive prowess.

Tshiebwe finished with 24 points (career high), 16 rebounds, and three blocks, while shooting 11-14 from the field. This was the best Tschiebwe has looked on the offensive end and he of course continued his domination on the glass.

Big O is looking like an All-American early in the season. He’s also looking like the best rebounder in the country. If Tshiebwe can keep up this pace, which seems impossible, he could end up having an all-time great season.

Let’s keep the momentum rolling. Go Cats!

Highlights

