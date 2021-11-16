 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Mount St. Mary’s

The Cats improve to 2-1 with a dominating second-half performance.

By Adam Haste
Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night for a matchup against Mount St. Mary’s looking to improve to 2-1 on the season.

It was a quick start for Oscar Tshiebwe as he scored 10 of the first 16 points for the Cats who held a 16-13 lead with just under 12 minutes left in the first half.

MSM was able to hang around in this one as they went into the under 8 media timeout trailing 25-20.

This one remained close to the 4-minute mark as a layup by MSM cut the lead to 29-25 forcing Calipari to take a timeout.

However, down the stretch of the first half the Cats started to take over the game as they went into the locker room with a 38-27 lead.

The second half got off to a great start for the Cats as they scored back-to-back buckets to make it 42-27 and forcing MSM to call timeout just 43 seconds into the half.

Kentucky’s run went on to be an 18-0 run before it ended after a MSM three to make it a 51-30 game.

The Cats’ impressive play continued as they went into the under 12 media timeout with a 68-37 lead.

After that timeout, the offense went a little cold as they managed to just put up 4 points heading into the under 4 media timeout but held a 72-48 lead.

The offense remained cold the rest of the way, but it was the Cats that came away with the 80-55 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

