Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary’s game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at 7 pm ET at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it at WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or a free trial of fuboTV.

It was a pretty good opening week for the Cats. Despite the loss to Duke, they came back out with aggression and took care of business against Robert Morris.

TyTy Washington seems to have gotten his groove back, and we saw other players like Damion Collins get some good minutes and impress.

Tonight’s game should be another big win for Kentucky but these games are crucial for the development of the team. Personally, I’d love to see Dontaie Allen get some more minutes in games like these, so hopefully, Cal gives him that shot.

Get ready for the game by checking out some of these pregame reads.