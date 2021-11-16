Tuesday Headlines: Mount St. Mary’s Gameday Edition

It’s gameday in Lexington, as the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats will welcome the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers to Rupp Arena for a Tuesday night showdown.

The game will be a rematch of a 2019 non-conference clash that saw the Wildcats earn an 82-62 win at Rupp Arena behind a 19-point performance from Nick Richards. While UK earned a 20-point win that night, the score was just 39-34 in favor of the Cats entering halftime.

This year’s matchup will see a 1-1 Kentucky team continue to take care of business against a lesser opponent and build confidence before heading into their tougher non-conference and SEC games.

After a close Champions Classic loss to Duke, the Cats demolished Robert Morris 100-60 at home to earn their first victory over the season.

West Virginia transfer Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed a Rupp Arena record 20 rebounds and scored 14 points to record his second straight double-double.

Kellan Grady led the Wildcats with 19 points while Tshiebwe (14), Damion Collins (14), Davion Mintz (13), Keion Brooks Jr. (13) and TyTy Washington (10) all joined him in double-figures.

The Mountaineers come to town 1-2 with losses to No. 5 Villanova and St. Joseph’s, as well as a win over D-III school Washington College.

Tweets of the Day

Mark Few said that just about all the big-name programs have come to Spokane at least once. … except for Duke and Kentucky.



Let’s go, @UKCoachCalipari and @JonScheyer … gotta make this happen!!!



Plus, can stay at the Davenport Towers in downtown Spokane. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 15, 2021

Hard to imagine the Wildcats playing a regular season game in Washington State. They don’t even have a Dunkin Donuts there.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops quips about the Vanderbilt margin of victory that has some fans agitated since Saturday: “Did you like (the score) the year before I got here.” — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) November 15, 2021

Never forget James Franklin running up the score in-front of an empty Commonwealth Stadium in 2012.

Headlines

Darian Kinnard named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week | Cats Pause|- The Kentucky star continues to build a resume worth making him a first round NFL Draft choice.

Top 20 guard Reed Sheppard sets commitment date |247 Sports|- Can the Wildcats keep the legacy home in the Bluegrass? Will find out Saturday morning.

2021 NCAA DI men’s soccer championship bracket announced |NCAA|- The Kentucky Men’s Soccer team will be a No. 2 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky WBB drops to No. 19 in AP Poll following loss to Indiana |KSR|- After a loss to the Rival Hoosiers, the Lady Wildcats have dropped from No. 13 to No. 19 in the AP Poll.

Pac-12 Awards: Johnny Juzang Nets First Player of the Week Nod of the Year |SI|- The former Wildcat continues to thrive for his hometown UCLA Bruins.

Blake James out as athletic director of Miami Hurricanes | ESPN |-This means head football coach Manny Diaz is likely a goner and Mark Stoops to Miami rumors will return.

Report: Luke Walton on hot seat, could lose job if Kings’ slide continues |NBC Sports|- Looks like De’Aaron Fox may have to get know yet another head coach.

Washington’s Chase Young suffers torn ACL in win over Buccaneers, Ron Rivera confirms |CBS Sports|- With the star defensive end out, former Wildcat Jamin Davis will need to step up for Washington’s defense.

Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr. Says Every Detail of Browns Release Was ‘Crazy’ to Him |-Bleacher Report| OBJ did some talking before making his Rams debut last night.

Julio Lugo, former MLB shortstop, dead at 45 |New York Post|- Lugo helped the Boston Red Sox win the 2007 World Series.