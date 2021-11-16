3 seniors are not participating in Senior Day on Saturday

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a big win on Saturday against the Vanderbilt Commodores, as they improved to 7-3 on the season.

Now, their attention turns to their final home game of the 2021 season, which is a matchup with New Mexico State on Senior Day.

However, it was reported on Monday that three seniors including Jacquez Jones, Clevan Thomas, and Naasir Watkins are not on the list of players participating in Senior Day.

Could this mean that those three players are planning on using their extra COVID year and returning for another season in Lexington?

In his Monday press conference, Mark Stoops was asked if anyone had already decided to return for next season. Stoops noted that he is not ready to discuss those decisions.

Asked if anyone has definitely decided to come back already, Stoops says he's not ready to discuss those decisions yet.

Jones has been one of the better players in Kentucky’s defense, totaling 74 tackles (2.5 for loss), a fumble recovery, and an interception this season. Getting him back for another year would be massive for the defense.

Clevan Thomas suffered a torn ACL in spring practice and has missed the 2021 season. His return would add depth and veteran leadership to the wide receiver room that is going to be filled with young talent.

Naasir Watkins has been one of the best offensive linemen the Cats have had coming off the bench and would be battling for a starting position in 2022 if he decides to return.

Getting all three players back would be big for the Kentucky program and them not participating in Senior Day is a big hint that they may be returning.