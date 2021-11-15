Reed Sheppard to decide Saturday: UK picks up another key prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats could be on the verge of their first Class of 2023 commitment.

According to 247 Sports recruiting expert Travis Branham, 5-star guard Reed Sheppard will announce his college choice this Saturday, November 20th at 9:00 am ET.

In addition, Branham has logged a crystal ball prediction in favor of Kentucky to land Sheppard with a high confidence level. The Wildcats hold every prediction at 247 and Rivals.

Sheppard, who scored a scholarship offer from Kentucky this past July, is ranked 22nd nationally in the 2023 class by 247 Sports Composite. The 6-foot-3 combo guard out of North Laurel (KY) is the son of former Wildcats Jeff Sheppard and Stacy Reed.

After getting a scholarship offer from John Calipari, Sheppard has been heavily trending toward Kentucky, while the Virginia Cavaliers have been viewed as the primary competition. Sheppard has taken several visits to Lexington recently, including September 24th and October 15th.

Calipari and his revamped staff have been doing big things in the 2022 class, but they have yet to land a 2023 recruit. Sheppard is one of eight 2023 recruits to have a scholarship offer from the Wildcats.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter.