Monday Headlines: UK Soccer wins Conference USA Title Edition

After both the Kentucky basketball and football teams having success this weekend, the Wildcats followed suit Sunday on the soccer field winning the Conference USA Championship and punching an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky fell behind 0-1 in the first half but managed to tie the score in regulation before pulling ahead in overtime to clinch the victory.

Marcel Meinzer scored the game-tying goal, his first of the season in timely fashion. Eythor Bjorgolfsson kept the momentum going, netting the “Golden Goal” for the Wildcats.

The NCAA Men’s Soccer tournament bracket will be released today at 1 pm. Along with an automatic bid, Kentucky could also find themselves within the Top-16 which would deliver an opening-round bye.

If for some reason they don’t receive a bye, Kentucky could end up playing a “home” playoff game as Lexington is set to be one of the first-round host sites. What are your predictions for their seed? How far can the Wildcats go this postseason?

Tweet of the Day

Teddy Bridgewater says “eh, it’s not worth it” pic.twitter.com/IretX2zeGq — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 15, 2021

Business decision.

Headlines

Watch the Tape: Robert Morris Colonials - Kentucky Sports Radio

What were your takeaways from Kentucky’s home opener?

AP Top 25: Oklahoma drops to No. 12 after losing to Baylor - Yahoo!

Will we see any shakeup tomorrow night from the CFP committee?

Wildcats hosts block party in 3-0 win over Aggies - Kentucky sports Radio

Nice Sunday Sweep for the UK volleyball team.

Lions end 12-game losing streak with tie against Steelers - Yahoo!

This was painful to watch.

UK opens as 36-point favorite over New Mexico State - Kentucky Sports Radio

Two weeks left in the regular season.

Newton produces touchdowns on first two plays back with Panthers - ESPN

This could be the spark Carolina needed.

Jones tosses 3 TDs, Mayfield hurt as Pats beat Browns 45-7 - Yahoo!

Cam’s successor had himself an afternoon.

Packers shut out Russell Wilson, Seahawks in Aaron Rodgers’ return - USA Today

First time Wilson has ever been held scoreless.