Kentucky bowl projections

The Kentucky Wildcats get back on track with a win against Vanderbilt. It was on track to be a blowout, with Kentucky leading 31-3 at half, but the second half had a very big “run-the-clock-out-and-get-home” vibe to it.

Anyway, the Cats won and that brings their record to 7-3 and for the second time in the Mark Stoops era, UK will finish with a winning record in SEC play.

The New Year’s Six is more than likely done. However, a good bowl game still remains, one that Kentucky is familiar with.

247 Sports has Kentucky taking on Michigan State in the Citrus Bowl, down in Orlando. Brad White’s defense would need a serious adjustment facing Heisman candidate Kenneth Walker III.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has the Wildcats heading to Tampa, Florida to face Wisconsin in the Outback Bowl. If you’re a fan of the Bloomin’ Onion, (who isn’t?), this one is for you.

Collegefootballnews.com, has Kentucky facing North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, formerly the Belk Bowl. This should do wonders for Will Levis’ potential NIL earnings with mayo and coffee.

Saturday Down South’s Jim Tomlin projected Kentucky into the Outback Bowl vs. Iowa, the alma mater of Mark Stoops.

Which bowl projection do you like? Let us know in the comments section!