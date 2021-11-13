 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Fredrick likely out for season

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Cats’ win over Dores

9-3 remains within reach.

By BigBlueDrew
Izayah Cummings Justin Hodges - Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats snapping their three game losing streak was all but a certainty. The big question was how they’d look and what tone would be set for the final three games of the season.

The ‘Cats came out firing on all cylinders in the first half punishing Vanderbilt by a score of 31-3 after 30 minutes of play.

UK clearly executed their game plan while also exposing the harsh reality that Vandy really is abysmal at football.

There was plenty to rant about on Twitter after half number one. The defense was dominant and the offense continued to show signs of brilliance as they did last week against Tennessee.

Unfortunately for everyone involved, the game quickly morphed into a painful viewing experience in the second half.

Kentucky came out of the locker room anything but crisp resulting in a completely disappointing performance.

A win is a win, but UK once again left much to be desired and there remains some cause for concern.

Mark Stoops will have one more tune-up game before taking on Louisville and heading into bowl season.

Here is what Twitter had to say about the Cats’ 34-17 win in Nashville.

Go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...