Twitter reactions to Cats’ win over Dores

The Kentucky Wildcats snapping their three game losing streak was all but a certainty. The big question was how they’d look and what tone would be set for the final three games of the season.

The ‘Cats came out firing on all cylinders in the first half punishing Vanderbilt by a score of 31-3 after 30 minutes of play.

UK clearly executed their game plan while also exposing the harsh reality that Vandy really is abysmal at football.

There was plenty to rant about on Twitter after half number one. The defense was dominant and the offense continued to show signs of brilliance as they did last week against Tennessee.

Unfortunately for everyone involved, the game quickly morphed into a painful viewing experience in the second half.

Kentucky came out of the locker room anything but crisp resulting in a completely disappointing performance.

A win is a win, but UK once again left much to be desired and there remains some cause for concern.

Mark Stoops will have one more tune-up game before taking on Louisville and heading into bowl season.

Here is what Twitter had to say about the Cats’ 34-17 win in Nashville.

In the uniform battle, I like the all-black vs. all-white look. It's clean. Kentucky's all-whites are sharp. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 14, 2021

The UK-Vandy crowd at kickoff. A lot of blue. pic.twitter.com/4OWwjrZz7m — Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL) November 14, 2021

Vandy needs to reach out to other schools and ask if they still have their pandemic-cardboard-cutout-fans. — Chet Lemond (@ChetLemond) November 14, 2021

Those watching and waiting for @UKFootball on ESPN2 just saw @TexasTechFB kicker boot a 62-yd game winner… wow — Steve Moss (@smosswkyt) November 14, 2021

Kentucky forces a punt. Been a while since I typed that. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) November 14, 2021

Solid start for the Kentucky defense. They just need a few good possessions and the attitude will start to come back. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 14, 2021

I enjoy the "Let C-Rod Eat" offensive strategy by Liam Coen. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) November 14, 2021

Chris Rodriguez against Vanderbilt ...



2020: 13 carries, 149 yards, 2 TD

2019: 15 carries, 129 yards, 2 TD



Tonight: 3 carries, 21 yards on the opening drive — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 14, 2021

This man’s abilities are mind blowing. Wan’Dale is good at a football too of course. https://t.co/EIlo5ApcLM — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) November 14, 2021

Marquan McCall making his first appearance since Oct. 2. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) November 14, 2021

UK coaches have to hold Marquan McCall back on the sideline as he celebrates Justin Rogers sack. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_CJ) November 14, 2021

Is that Justin Rogers' first career sack? Believe it is. — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) November 14, 2021

Second. Had a sack last year against South Carolina. https://t.co/bmu0AwyOcP — John Clay (@johnclayiv) November 14, 2021

Will Levis ↗️↘️ Izayah Cummings for a 22-yard TD. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) November 14, 2021

Enjoy these last couple of games with Wan'Dale Robinson, BBN. Special talent. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 14, 2021

Great catch by Izayah Cummings for the Wildcats second TD in as many drives. Levis is 7 for 7. 14-3 UK over Vandy. — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) November 14, 2021

PICK SIX!!!!! — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 14, 2021

Smart move by Stoops to start Geiger. — Dan Rieffer (@drieffer) November 14, 2021

Not a good punt there by Vandy. 14 yards — Jon Clark (@jonathon_clark) November 14, 2021

Oh my goodness they’re tragic — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) November 14, 2021

While Vanderbilt is not good the fact that the Kentucky defense has allowed just 87 total yards on 22 plays by the Commodores is what the doctor ordered.

Vandy's 4 drives tonight.

Punt

Field Goal

INT

Punt — Wildcat Blue Nation (@WildcatBlueNatn) November 14, 2021

Liam Coen pushing the right buttons. Kentucky guys all executing. But also, my God, this is unfathomably bad defense by Vanderbilt. Everything and everyone is open. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 14, 2021

take: Vandy has the bes uniforms in the SEC! — Mike Willis (@michael_willis1) November 14, 2021

Chris Rodriguez goes over 1,000 yards rushing on the season. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) November 14, 2021

Rush and touchdown from Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24). Kentucky up 28-3 in the second quarter. @JoshMooreHL @KentuckySports pic.twitter.com/M7AqWKgF08 — Silas Walker (@sigh_las) November 14, 2021

Vandy’s offensive line must hate their QB. — ® (@OhNoCoop) November 14, 2021

If I had one criticism of the play-calling this season under Liam Coen, Kentucky goes away from the run too quickly. Saw it on the final drive vs. Tennessee and seeing it again here with 2+ minutes and 2 TOs. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) November 14, 2021

HALFTIME: Kentucky 31, Vanderbilt 3 pic.twitter.com/mCIDJHte3y — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) November 14, 2021

According to what I'm watching on @espn, the announcers are bland atmosphere is quiet. I feel like I'm watching a 1992 Atlanta Braves Baseball Game on TBS — BigBlueSteve® (@DudeCat18) November 14, 2021

Kentucky fans just started a Blue-White chant at Vandy’s stadium and it is very loud. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) November 14, 2021

Everything this week and next is about getting right for UofL and a bowl. Important for them not to let up and give up some cheap 2H TDs IMO. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 14, 2021

Some sloppy defense on this drive from UK. Late hit flag against Vito Tisdale has Vanderbilt in the red zone. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_CJ) November 14, 2021

5:53 3Q | UK 31, Vanderbilt 11



The Commodores score on 4th and goal from the 8 and then get the 2-point conversion. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) November 14, 2021

On 4th-and-goal, Mike Wright throws 8 yards to Chris Pierce for a touchdown. Wright throws to Cam Johnson for a 2-point conversion. Kentucky 31, Vanderbilt 11 w/ 5:53 left 3rd quarter. Bit of a flat start to the second half for the Cats — Mark Story (@markcstory) November 14, 2021

There will be a lot of turnover in the secondary next season…. — D9NSTY-UK (@scoutingU) November 14, 2021

This is what we should be doing, run over them instead of being too cute with the ball. — Kevin McGuffey (@kevinmcguffey) November 14, 2021

End of 3Q | Kentucky 31, Vandy 11



UK 205 yards rushing (C-Rod 114, McClain 50)

171 recieving (Robinson 76, Ali 58) — Wildcat Blue Nation (@WildcatBlueNatn) November 14, 2021

Nice to see Kentucky took the 2nd half off. — All Things Kentucky (@BBNWonka) November 14, 2021

this second half has morphed into the UK-Vandy we've all come to know and love — Steve Moss (@smosswkyt) November 14, 2021

Glad we’re playing Vandy. This half wouldn’t cut it against other SEC schools. — Chris Hay (@BigBlueFanatic4) November 14, 2021

Important drive upcoming for those who played the big road favorite. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) November 14, 2021

Kentucky is still going to win this game comfortably, but the defensive performance after Vanderbilt's QB switch has done little to inspire confidence.



Score is now 34-17 with 7:33 left. Vandy went for 2 for some reason and failed. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_CJ) November 14, 2021

Vandy’s current 17 points against Kentucky is more than they managed to score against ETSU, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi State combined. — Chet Lemond (@ChetLemond) November 14, 2021

Really just don’t understand the refusal to put your foot on the gas and blow a team out. You don’t have to be nice to them, it’s football. — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) November 14, 2021

Where did first half Kentucky go? Bring back first half Kentucky. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) November 14, 2021

Definitely an ugly second half but we’re gonna get the W. We stopped the bleeding. Some definite positives to take from the first half. Keep fine tuning next week before the Gov Cup in 2 weeks. — Michael Paul Clark (@UKDad21) November 14, 2021

Kentucky has exactly one second-half bright spot: JuTahn McClain, the future of the backfield, has nine carries for 68 yards. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 14, 2021

Final | Kentucky 34, Vanderbilt 17



Will Levis: 13-21, 178 yds, 2 TD, INT; 6 rush, 32 yds

Chris Rodriguez: 16 rush, 114 yds, TD

Wan'Dale Robinson: 5 rec, 76 yds, TD

Josh Ali: 4 rec, 58 yds

Izayah Cummings: 2 rec, 27 yds, TD

Jalen Geiger: INT return TD — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) November 14, 2021

