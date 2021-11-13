Highlights, box score and MVP from Kentucky beating Vandy

The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday night in Nashville by a score of 34-17.

The Cats got off to a blazing start and never looked back. Wan’Dale Robinson played well, Chris Rodriguez dragged defenders downfield all night, Paschal added two sacks, and a Jalen Geiger pick-six led to a 31-3 halftime lead for Kentucky.

After the break, UK didn’t play as well. They let Vandy get into the end zone a couple of times and the offense really slowed down, but Jutahn McClain was certainly a bright spot. Another W is never bad, but that second half was incredibly disappointing.

Next up, the Cats will return home to take on the New Mexico State Aggies next Saturday, following by the regular-season finale on the road vs. the Louisville Cardinals.

Box Score

Game MVP

Will Levis or Robinson looked like they were well on their way to MVP honors in the first half. Levis started 7/7 for 118 yards and two touchdowns and Robinson had four catches for 72 yards in the first quarter alone. However, the steady hand ended up being Chris Rodriguez as he was once again the Cats’ workhorse.

Rodriguez has dominated the Dores in his career as he came into this game with 28 carries for 278 yards in his last two games against Vandy. He broke the 100-yard mark again tonight and as mentioned above, he was dragging Vandy defenders down the field all game.

C-Rod ended with 16 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Let’s hope next weekend we can actually get some PT for some younger guys.

Highlights

