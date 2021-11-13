Saturday Quickies: Beat Vandy Edition

It’s been a rough stretch for the Kentucky Wildcats football team. They’ve lost three games in a row, two of them to teams they could/should have beaten, and now have three games left to close out the regular season on an uptick.

The Vanderbilt Commodores are, in a word, awful. The Cats are -19 in Nashville tonight and they need to win by at least that much to get some feel good back into the program. We have seen some games at Vanderbilt during the Mark Stoops era that have been closer than they needed to be or, in a couple of cases, straight up losses.

I don’t think that will be the case tonight but I’ve been wrong before. Kentucky is more talented across the board than Vanderbilt is and there shouldn’t be a point in the game where we are sweating out the outcome.

The three games remaining on the schedule should be comfortable wins and it starts tonight with Vandy. Mark Stoops was not pleased with his team for the second week in a row and vocalized the need for a dominating performance. His team has not looked physical enough in the last three games, which is surprising considering that Stoops prioritizes toughness.

I don’t know if we can put the Mississippi State and Tennessee losses in the rearview completely, but the Cats can start to distancing themselves from them tonight.

Tweets of the Day

An eye popping dunk from Daimion Collins shows us what he is capable of. Getting him to produce as a big man may very well determine the destiny of this team.

“You’re a beast, Oscar!”@tytywashington3 came out to show love to @Oscartshiebwe34 during his postgame media session pic.twitter.com/LQdn95XfMq — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) November 13, 2021

I knew Oscar Tshiebwe was going to be good. I had no idea he was going to be THIS good.

Quickies

Daimion Collins just scratching the surface | Cats Pause- It was clear early on in the Duke game that Collins was not ready for that caliber of opponent but now is the time to start to get him ready for similar competition down the road.

Predicting Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky | Anchor of Gold- The folks over at Anchor of Gold are predicting a rough night for the Dores.

Week 11 bold predictions | SDS- A score like 41-17 and 300 yards for Will Levis would do the trick to get some feel good back into the program.

Big O breaks a Kentucky record | KSR- Oscar Tshiebwe has been an absolute man on the boards for Kentucky this season and he’s going to put up ridiculous numbers in that area all season. He’s a walking double-double.

Fun has returned to Rupp Arena | Vaught’s Views- After a miserable season without fans (and wins) the crowds at Rupp Arena are ready for some feel good this year.

Cats are looking for a sixth straight wins over Vandy | UK Athletics- A loss would send the season spiraling but that’s definitely not going to happen.

UofL loses to Furman due to lack of toughness | WDRB- LOL

UCLA beats Nova in OT | CBS- Johnny Juzang put up 25 points in a game that I wish I could have stayed up to watch. Definitely going to watch Texas and Gonzaga after the UK football game.

Anthony Davis rips Lakers in ‘embarrassing’ loss to Timberwolves | ESPN- The Lakers have been an absolute mess and the talent they have makes it a puzzling situation. Anthony Davis is not happy in LA right now.

USMNT proves top dog status against Mexico | Sporting News- A 2-0 win over your rival makes for a nice little evening.

Ranking the best 11 games today | USA Today- Kentucky vs. Vandy didn’t make the list.

