Kentucky at Vanderbilt, odds, betting trends, expert picks & prediction

Six weeks into the season, 2021 was looking like a historical year for the Kentucky Wildcats football program.

While head coach Mark Stoops and his team are still on track for a quality bowl game, they’re also losers of three straight games (6-3) with their last win coming over a month ago against LSU. This Saturday the Wildcats have a grand opportunity to get their season back on track as they travel to Nashville to face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7).

Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kentucky is a 21.5-point favorite at Vanderbilt with the game total at 52.5 points. ESPN’s Football Power Index is currently giving Kentucky a 93.6% chance of victory.

Betting Trends

Kentucky

Kentucky are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Kentucky’s last 9 games.

Kentucky are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games.

Kentucky are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.

Kentucky are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games against Vanderbilt.

Kentucky are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games on the road.

Kentucky are 8-4 SU in their last 12 games when playing on the road against Vanderbilt.

Kentucky are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the Southeastern conference.

Kentucky are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the East Division division.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Kentucky’s last 7 games played in November.

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games.

Vanderbilt are 2-17 SU in their last 19 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Vanderbilt’s last 9 games against Kentucky.

Vanderbilt are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games at home.

Vanderbilt are 4-8 SU in their last 12 games when playing at home against Kentucky.

Vanderbilt are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games this season.

Vanderbilt are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the Southeastern conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Vanderbilt’s last 6 games played in November.

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Vanderbilt’s last 11 games played in week 11.

Expert Picks

Prediction

A week after Kentucky’s offense had four turnovers at Mississippi State, they suddenly were back on track at home putting up 42 points in a loss to Tennessee. The Wildcats’ issue these past few weeks has mostly been on defense and the fact that they can’t hold up in pass coverage. Considering Commodores quarterback Ken Seals has more interceptions (7) than touchdown passes (5), Kentucky should be able to create some momentum on defense and put this game away in the first half.

Final Score: Kentucky 36, Vanderbilt 16