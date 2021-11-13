Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Vanderbilt Commodores tonight at 7 pm ET in Nashville at Vanderbilt Stadium. You can watch the game on ESPN2 or stream it online with WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or a free trial of fuboTV.

After a heartbreaking loss to Tennessee last Saturday, a lot of the excitement around this Kentucky football team has died down. It’s hard to lose a game like that when your offense hasn’t put up numbers like that in years.

There’s really no excuse for the defense to give up what they did on Saturday. But, as a team, you have to move on and focus on your next opponent in Vanderbilt.

Kentucky can still finish 9-3, something they’ve only done a handful of times in school history. All that needs to be done now is to take care of business and win the games you should.

Get hyped for the game with some of these pregame reads.

Go Cats!