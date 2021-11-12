 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reactions in Kentucky’s win over Robert Morris

The Cats get their first win of the season.

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up their first win of the season Friday night by dominating Robert Morris 100-60.

The Cats came out and started about as well as they could, giving the fans a much-needed sigh of relief about how this team might respond from Tuesday night's loss. But the main theme of this first half continued to be the play of Oscar Tshiebwe.

Oscar dominated the boards once again, just proving the fact that we might be the best rebounder in the country. Add in solid play from Kellan Grady, Sahvir Wheeler, and TyTy Washington, and this team's offense really is a force to be reckoned with when they get rolling.

The second half continued to be much of the same, as the ‘Cats athleticism and size were just too much for the Colonials to handle.

On top of Oscar dominating, Grady showed that he is going to be a major factor on this team. Everyone knew that he was a 2,000 point scorer at Davidson, but the question was would it translate to this level?

Well, with these two games back to back, it is safe to say he will be a factor.

Also, Daimion Collins is that dude. Big Blue Nation has been missing dunks like those tonight.

Oh, and after tossing out 10 assists vs. seven turnovers vs. Duke, Wheeler had 11 more assists tonight...with no turnovers. The Georgia transfer looks well on his way to another All-SEC campaign.

Overall, this team is going to quite alright. They can score the ball with ease both in transition or in a half-court set, and even though the defense still isn’t great you can really see the potential they will have on that end of the court come January.

Now, let’s check out what twitter had to say throughout tonight’s game:

