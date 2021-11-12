Bleav in Kentucky: 9-3s don’t grow on trees

A new episode of Bleav in Kentucky with Vinny Hard is out!

On the latest episode, Hardy flew solo as he talked about what’s been a tough week for the Kentucky Wildcats in football and basketball.

On the show, Hardy discussed:

That painful defeat to Tennessee.

Kentucky has lost three straight after starting 6-0.

Why 9-3 would still be a special season for this program.

The men’s basketball team loses its opener to Duke.

Recruiting reinforcements are on the way.

And more!

