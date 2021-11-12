Friday Headlines: Robert Morris Gameday Edition

Here you have it Big Blue Nation — the Kentucky Wildcats are one game into their 2021 season and are already playing a “revenge” game at Rupp Arena. This Friday the Wildcats will host the Robert Morris Colonials in their second matchup since 2013 when the latter upset the former in the NIT Tournament that postseason. ‘Twas a season to forget and after evening the score during the 2013-2014 pre-season, Kentucky will have a strong chance of taking the series lead.

Despite dropping Tuesday night’s season opener against Duke, Kentucky appeared to play hard for all 40 minutes of action and should enjoy a successful season this year. Oscar Tshiebwe is an absolute beast in the painted area while it’s clear that Sahvir Wheeler’s veteran experience will help jumpstart the John Calipari offense.

While it may take a few games for Kentucky to get going, Friday night will be an opportunity for the Wildcats to relax by playing back home in their own arena. Kentucky is currently a 23.5-point favorite and the over/under is 144 points. Tip-off is set for 7 PM.

Tweet of the Day

One of the best photo-finishes of all time.

Headlines

Dolphins’ Brian Flores kept Tua Tagovailoa in because he was playing well - ESPN

Such an odd QB situation down south.

Wan’Dale Robinson on verge of historic season - Vaught’s Views

Thankful he came to Kentucky to play ball this year.

Cam Newton signs deal to rejoin Carolina Panthers - ESPN

The former SEC Standout & NFL MVP comes “home.”

ESPN’s CFP rankings damage college football’s credibility - Yahoo!

Ratings > rationality at this point, right?

Gobert, Turner tussle ends in four ejections in Pacers win over Jazz - ESPN

NBA has been so uncharacteristically chippy this week.

Robert Hunt scored one of best big man touchdowns that never was - USA Today

The rulebook needs some editing after this play didn’t count.

Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to contract with Los Angeles Rams - ESPN

Another crazy headline from Thursday afternoon.

3 different Bulls combine to form one of the highlights of the year - Yahoo!

Hate to say this... but what a pass by Lonzo.