Kentucky vs. Robert Morris game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Robert Morris Colonials at 7 pm EST at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on SEC Network or stream it online via WatchESPN, or listen to it on the radio via the UK Sports Network.

It wasn’t quite the season-opening we had hoped for, but the Cats did show a lot of fight and talent against Duke on Tuesday in the Champions Classic.

The Blue Devils looked very good and very big on the inside, something the Cats just couldn’t compete with for most of the game. However, if TyTy Washington doesn’t go 3/14 in his first college game, then it’s probably a totally different story, and it’s exciting to think of where this team could be when March arrives.

Now, it’s time to welcome an all-but-too-familiar opponent in Robert Morris. While I don't think Kentucky loses this game, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a closer game than most think.

Get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.