Aamil Wagner commits to Notre Dame over Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats’ football recruiting momentum in 2022 just took a big hit, as 4-star tackle Aamil Wagner announced his commitment to Notre Dame today on CBS Sports Live. He chose the Irish over UK, Ohio State, Penn State, and Maryland.

Wagner is the younger brother of Ahmad Wagner, a former Kentucky wideout who is now a graduate assistant for the team.

Out of Wayne High school in Dayton (OH), Wagner has taken several visits to UK’s campus this season and has been trending towards Kentucky for the last several months of his recruitment, so the Notre Dame pick came as a surprise.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound lineman is currently ranked as the 134th-best player in the Class of 2022, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. They also list him as the 12th-best offensive tackle in the country and sixth-best recruit from Ohio.

Here is a quick scouting report from 247 Sports National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu on Wagner:

“Lean, athletic prospect who can run, bend and move more like a tight end than offensive tackle. Has started to fill in but still has work to do in that department with getting stronger and bigger. Plays with good leverage and body lean. Keeps his feet well when drive blocking and athleticism allows him to mirror when pass blocking. Will get violent and finish his blocks, which the hope is that that will be enhanced with added strength. High upside guy. May not be an immediate impact player in college because of needed strength and conditioning time, but long-term prospects are excellent as a college starter and for playing beyond college.”

UK still has a great offensive line class that features 5-star Kiyaunta Goodwin, 4-star Grant Bingham, and 3-star Nikolas Hall. Still, losing Wagner is a major sting for UK’s staff.

