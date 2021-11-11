Marquan McCall has returned to practice; Could play this week vs Vanderbilt

The Kentucky Wildcats are on a three-game losing streak and will be looking to get back on the winning side of things this week against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

One player that the Cats have severely missed is nose tackle Marquan McCall, who has been out with an injury since the 1st quarter of the win over Florida.

However, the Wildcats may be getting back their Bully in the middle of the defensive line this week when they hit the road to Nashville.

Following Wednesday’s practice, Justin Rogers spoke with the media and revealed that McCall has returned to practice and hopes to play this week.

“It kind of messed with him,” Rogers said of McCall’s absence. “He’s been practicing, so he’s definitely ready for Saturday.”

McCall was fully dressed to play last Saturday against the Tennessee Volunteers, but he kept his helmet off and never entered the game. However, he was a vocal leader on the sidelines throughout the game.

The return of McCall to the playing field is certainly a welcomed sight for this defense, as they have struggled during this three-game losing skid.

On top of that, the defensive line has lost depth this season to injuries other than McCall, so it will be nice to start getting some of that depth back.

The Cats and the Commodores will kick off Saturday night at 7:00 pm ET on ESPN2.