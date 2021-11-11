Thursday Headlines: Could Shaedon Sharpe play this season? Edition

It’s not likely, but Shaedon Sharpe is prepared to help Kentucky however needed, even if it means getting on the court this season.

Sharpe’s grassroots coach and mentor Dwayne Washington told KSR that Sharpe will enroll in mid-January with plans to get involved in strength and conditioning, nutrition, and practice, but he’s willing to do what is needed.

“His mindset is just to go there and get ready, “If Coach (Cal) says, “I need you to play,” he’s going to play,” Washington told KSR. “He’s not going out there to play, he’s going out there to practice, but that can change at any moment.”

The best-case scenario is one in which Sharpe isn’t needed, in which he can practice with the team and get better while providing stiff competition in practice for the players currently on the roster, while getting prepared for next season.

Having Sharpe on the roster next semester is seemingly beneficial for everyone, and you have to like his mentality of being ready at any time.

Tweet of the Day

Skyy Clark is officially a Kentucky Wildcat, putting pen to paper this morning to open the early signing period pic.twitter.com/8G07G0Ahfl — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 10, 2021

The hair is on point.

Headlines

Kentucky in great shape with Aamil Wagner - KSR

The 4-star offensive tackle announces today.

Shaedon Sharpe not eligible for 2022 draft - Cats Pause

No concern there.

How much can Kentucky Basketball improve this season? - Herald Leader

A lot of room to grow.

OBJ eyeing Chiefs, Packers, Saints - ESPN

After clearing waivers, OBJ has his sights set on 3 teams.

Which NFL teams need a new head coach? - Bleacher Report

Is it time for a new head coach in Cincinnati?

Which NBA records are at risk this season? - Yahoo

Steph Curry could pass Ray Allen on the 3-point list.

Is John Wall going to sit out this season? - CBS

Not a good situation in Houston.