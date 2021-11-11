Kentucky vs. Robert Morris preview, viewing info and prediction

After a tough loss to Duke in Tuesday evening's Champion’s Classic, the Kentucky Wildcats will have to regroup quickly as Robert Morris comes to town this Friday night.

This will be the second meeting since the Colonials knocked off the Cats in the 2013 NIT tournament, as the Cats won in November 2013 with a final score of 87-49.

Despite the loss earlier this week, there are a lot of positive takeaways from this Kentucky team's first real test of the season, and fans should have be excited about the potential of this team. Getting back on track Friday will only help reset the expectations for the season.

Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler stole the show against the Blue Devils, as the two transfers proved they will be forces to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor.

For Tshiebwe, this game will be another opportunity to achieve his mission of averaging 20 rebounds a game, as he will go up against a smaller Robert Morris squad in the frontcourt. Throw in a good chance to work on his pick-n-roll game in the middle of the court with Wheeler, and he might be the MVP of the first two games of the season.

For John Calipari and his staff, however, this will be a game he needs to get his freshman rolling, and give all three a much-needed boost of confidence.

It’s no secret that TyTy Washington did not preform to the standards he has set for himself, so expect to see Coach Cal try to run some early sets to get the star guard going.

For Daimion Collins and Bryce Hopkins, both players only saw two minutes of action a piece against Duke. This game against the Colonials will be a good chance to get some positive momentum going. Collins especially will be needed in a significant role as the season goes to help provide a rim-protecting presence that the Cats are used to having.

CJ Fredrick might also get his first run of the season, as he was available on Tuesday night but did not see any playing time.

Robert Morris is coming off a tough 2020-21 season in which fans saw their team finish with a 4-15 record.

For head coach Andrew Toole, this will be his 12th season running the program. Much like most teams across the country, Toole and his staff utilized the transfer portal to rebuild the roster and have welcomed seven new players into the program.

The Colonials do not return a lot of last season's production and will be turning the page as they look for a few players to step up and help get them back to a winning record.

One of those players is senior forward Kahliel Spear. In what was a solid junior campaign, the former Bucknell transfer scored 9.9 points per game while also adding 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Alongside Spear, this Robert Morris team will look for solid production from sophomore guard Kam Farris, a sharpshooter who averaged 8.3 points per game on 46.1 percent from deep on 76 attempts last season. If Kentucky’s defense has a lapse as it did against Miles College a week back, then Farris might just be the next shooter to put up insane numbers at Rupp Arena.

Add in Ferron Flavors Jr. who shot 43% from three last season, and Rasheem Dunn, who has scored over 1,400 points in his collegiate career, and this Colonials team could be dangerous if they get hot offensively.

The Colonials played their first game Wednesday night, a 69-59 road loss to UCF. Dunn finished with 12 points and five boards. Spear chipped in 10 points and five boards. Sophomore guard Enoch Cheeks had 12 points and 10 boards.

Overall, look for UK to look to get out early and apply some pressure on both ends of the floor, as they look to take home their first official win of the season.

Kentucky Basketball vs. Robert Morris

Time and date: 7:00 pm ET on Friday, Nov. 12th

Location: Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY

TV: SEC Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or use a free trial of fuboTV.

Replay: WatchESPN and SEC Network (check local listings).

Listen: UK Sports Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt.

Kentucky Wildcats Roster

Robert Morris Colonials

Odds: No official line has been set, but ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Kentucky a 94.8% chance of winning. KenPom gives the Cats a 99% chance of scoring win No. 1.

Prediction: KenPom is projecting an 85-60 victory for Kentucky.