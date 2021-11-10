Kentucky announces 4-man basketball signing class

Skyy Clark, Chris Livingston, Shaedon Sharpe and Cason Wallace have all signed National Letters of Intent with Kentucky men’s basketball, the school announced Wednesday.

Sharpe will enroll at Kentucky for the 2022 spring semester. Clark, Livingston and Wallace will join the program for the 2022-23 season.

“I am really excited about this group,” John Calipari said in a press release. “When you watch these guys play, the talent and upside is obvious, but what stands out to me about all four of them is how much they want this and want to be here. Their mentality and their drive separate them from their peers. They all wanted to play with one another and wanted the challenge of competing against the best every day. Big Blue Nation, I can’t wait for you to meet this group and watch them play.”

The fall signing period began Wednesday and concludes Nov. 17. The spring signing period begins April 13.

Here is what Calipari had to say about each signing:

Cason Wallace

“Cason is a winner and a competitor who reminds me of Eric Bledsoe and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. I don’t like to make a lot of comparisons like that, but he has a quiet demeanor with a game that speaks loudly. He can shoot it and create for his teammates, but what really separates him is his defense. He is already an elite on-ball defender who takes a lot of pride in that part of the game.”

Skyy Clark

“Skyy was our first commitment in this class and is a tremendous leader. He’s a skilled point guard who can score it, who can pass it and who can create for his teammates. He has the physicality to get on someone and really guard. He is a terrific playmaker who is really going to mesh well with this group.”

Chris Livingston

“Chris has everything that you look for in a wing: athleticism, speed, skill and a physicality to him. He can play and guard multiple positions, and he can score the ball at all levels, but he can also impose himself physically on both ends of the floor. Chris can really be a challenge for opposing defenses.”

Shaedon Sharpe

“Shaedon has the ability to be one of those guys that we’ve had make a special impact on this program. He is an elite scorer with a ton of upside. He’s a 6-5 athlete who I would describe as bouncy. What I love about Shaedon is the work he has put in over the last year to take his game to the next level. I look forward to seeing that work ethic take on a new challenge at Kentucky.”

