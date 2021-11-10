 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Skyy Clark and Chris Livingston sign with Kentucky

“It’s been a big dream of Skyy’s to play for Kentucky and Coach Cal.”

By Jason Marcum
The Kentucky Wildcats have officially signed 5-star forward Chris Livingston and 5-star guard Skyy Clark.

Now that the fall signing period has begun, high school seniors are signing their National Letters of Intent. Kentucky didn’t have to wait long for its 2021 class to get two signatures with a third coming this evening when Shaedon Sharpe signs on the dotted line. It’s unclear when Cason Wallace will sign.

Clark, who was Kentucky’s first commitment in the class, plays at Montverde Academy in Florida and is ranked 16th nationally by 247 Sports Composite. The 6-foot-3, 200 pounder is also the second-ranked point guard. Check out our breakdown of Clark here.

After signing his NLI, Clark’s father told KSR’s Jack Pilgrim, “We’re looking forward to big things and a bright future in Lexington. It’s been a big dream of Skyy’s to play for Kentucky and Coach Cal.”

Clark is still working his way back from a partially-torn ACL in July. He’s expected to return to game action around January.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Livingston will play at Oak Hill Academy in West Virginia this fall. He’s ranked fifth overall by 247 Sports Composite and second among small forwards. Read our breakdown of Livingston here.

