Wednesday Headlines: Wildcat Basketball Returns Edition

All was right in the world Tuesday evening as two of college basketball’s greatest powers collided in Madison Square Garden to kick off the 2021 season. The Kentucky Wildcats suited up against the Duke Blue Devils for the second and final game of this year’s Champions Classic. The Garden was full of former players, celebrities and both fan bases that traveled to watch their team. While the score was tight for most of the game, Duke inevitably edged ahead of Kentucky due to simply being more efficient inside and out-shooting the Wildcats at the free-throw line. The Blue Devils took the decision, 79-71, in a hard fought season-opener.

Julius Randle is sitting court-side for Kentucky vs Duke

pic.twitter.com/kRtFF7zRAk — Cats Coverage (@CatsCoverage_) November 10, 2021

Kentucky was certainly out-sized down low, but that didn’t stop them from hurting and grinding in the paint. Oscar Tshiebwe played his heart out as well as several other Wildcats. TyTy Washington didn’t have his best game to begin his Kentucky career, but the exceptional talent has a long season to show why he was such a coveted recruit.

Kentucky is not going to win tonight but I really like this team



They got nothing out of the guy who should be their best player and they have fought their asses off



They won’t play another team with Duke’s length, which is what is them so much trouble — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 10, 2021

The good news for the Wildcats is while they still need to build chemistry together, they have a roster mostly of second and up year players that have seen the college basketball landscape before. Kentucky should click a lot earlier than previous years that have been heavy freshman rosters.

Meanwhile, in Lexington, the Lady Wildcats kicked off their season in blowout fashion by topping Presbyterian College 81-53 at Memorial Coliseum. Dre’una Edwards led the way with 20 points and was followed by double-digit scoring teammates Treasure Hunt (18), Rhyne Howard (15) and Robyn Benton (10). Howard also helped facilitate her team’s offense, dishing out seven assists with only one turnover. She also recorded four steals in the game.

While the night didn’t end like Big Blue Nation had hoped, at least there’s lots to be optimistic about with head coach John Calipari, his team and the Lady Wildcats starting off their season 1-0. Next game up for the men will be Friday against Robert Morris in Rupp Arena with tip-off at 7PM. The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to play Thursday against the University of North Alabama at 7PM.

Tweet of the Day

Of course they were louder. They had whistles in their mouth. — Owen (@75toRupp) November 10, 2021

This is good.

