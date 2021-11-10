 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Sharpe officially enrolling early

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s Champions Classic loss to Duke

Kentucky showed promise, but the wheels fell off in the second half.

By Aaron Gershon
State Farm Champions Classic - Kentucky v Duke Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

The 2021 Champions Classic is in the books, as the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats suffered a 79-71 loss to the No. 9 Blue Devils at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. It was likely the last game Duke’s legendary head coach, Mike Krzyzewski, will coach against the Wildcats.

The entire first half was tightly contested, as Duke took a narrow 39-35 into the halftime locker room.

However, the second half was a different story, as the Blue Devils pulled away by outscoring the Wildcats 40-36.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the Wildcats with a double-double that saw him grab 19 rebounds and score 17 points in an impressive UK debut. Sahvir Wheeler also had a strong Wildcat debut scoring 16 points.

Duke was led by their three-headed monster of Trevor Keels (25), Pablo Banchero (22) and Wendell Moore Jr (12), who all finished in double-figures.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Cats’ opening night loss:

