4-star RB picks Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have scored another big pickup on the offensive side of the ball.

On Saturday, four-star running back Jutahn McClain announced his commitment to rocking that Kentucky blue for college.

McClain, who hails from Ohio by way of Fairfield High School, is a four-star prospect ranked 309th overall by 247 Sports. He also holds offers from the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions and Notre Dame Fighting Irish among others.

The 5-10, 180-pound McClain was in Lexington this weekend for a football camp hosted by UK. By landing his pledge, the Wildcats now have four commitments with a four-star grade in at least one recruiting service along with quarterback Beau Allen, offensive lineman Justin Rogers and defensive lineman Lamar Goods.

This is a major get for Mark Stoops and his staff, as they’ve now added two major running back talents in the same weekend, joining Torrance Davis, who committed on Friday. That seemingly ends the backfield recruiting in this class, though we’ve still got a ways to go before Kentucky signs both talented backs.

Check out some highlights of McClain in action:

