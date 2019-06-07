Torrance Davis commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have stuck again in the Class of 2020, as they’ve picked up another potential game-changer on offense.

On Friday, three-star running back Torrance Davis committed to Mark Stoops and his Wildcats.

Davis’ highest ranking is at Rivals, who ranks him as the 25th-best running back in 2020 in addition to being the ninth-best player from Ohio.

The 6-1, 212-pound back holds offers from the Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan State Spartans, Tennessee Volunteers, Maryland Terrapins and Pittsburgh Panthers among others.

Davis joins five-star offensive lineman Justin Rogers, four-star defensive lineman Lamar Goods, four-star quarterback Beau Allen, four-star offensive lineman John Young and three-star cornerback Andru Phillips, as this is becoming a monster haul for Stoops and co. if they can get these guys signed this fall.

It was actually Young who was hinting at this commitment today, even telling fans to look at his Twitter header, which included a picture of himself, Beau Allen and Torrance Davis.

Check out some highlights of the newest Wildcat in action:

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter.