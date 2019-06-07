Brad Calipari schedules first official visit for potential transfer

Just a few weeks after news broke about the potential transfer of Brad Calipari, we now know at least one school he will be considering.

As reported by Evan Daniels, Calipari confirmed that he will take an official visit to Hartford on Monday, June 10th.

Potential Kentucky transfer Brad Calipari will take an official visit to Hartford on June 10th, he tells @247Sports. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) June 7, 2019

Calipari came to Kentucky to play for his father and to be a part of a prestigious program, but as many predicted he has come to a point where he wants to play and contribute. Since that is not going to happen in Lexington, he is exploring other options to play his final two seasons of college basketball. Since he redshirted in the 2018-2019 season, he will be eligible to play immediately.

The Hartford Hawks play in the America East Conference, where they finished 4th last season with a record of 18-15. Their top five scorers, three of them being guards, all graduated and there will be an immediate availability of both minutes and buckets.

Many have speculated that Calipari would stay close to home. He could end up at Eastern Kentucky University, Georgetown College, or even Northern Kentucky University. While Hartford does not meet that geographic expectation, it is of similar size and program stature to many of the teams close to Lexington.

Calipari has shown that he can shoot the ball, although he does not have the athletic ability to get minutes at a program like Kentucky’s. John Calipari has mentioned the possibility of Brad staying in Lexington after exploring his options, but he also confessed that he told Brad to consider Division II programs.

So it is anyone’s guess where Brad ends up. But we now know that Hartford is a definite possibility.