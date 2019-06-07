Don’t expect Kentucky to be a contender for Quentin Grimes

After one season with the Kansas Jayhawks guard, Quentin Grimes has entered his name in the transfer portal.

Grimes initially entered his name in the NBA Draft, but decided he’d be best off waiting on the NBA for not only one, but potentially two years, as he’d have to sit out at whichever school he transfers to in 2019.

One school Grimes likely won’t have his eye on is the Kentucky Wildcats. John Calipari and the Cats were significant players during his 2018 recruitment process, but Grimes chose the Jayhawks instead.

There was some thought that Kentucky would jump back in the mix now that Grimes is available again. However, Jack Pilgrim of KSR reports that it’s highly unlikely Grimes ends up in Lexington.

A big part of that is Kentucky’s crowded backcourt and the fact that Grimes will apply for immediate eligibility.

I have been told that if the NCAA begins to start handing out notices of allegations (as they said they would) following the FBI scandal, the former Jayhawk could try to get a waiver to play college basketball this season, using Kansas’ potential involvement as his reason for immediate eligibility. If that is the case, it would make sense why Kentucky is not seen as a legitimate option for Grimes, as there would be little-to-no playing time available for him this season.

The McDonald's All-American was ranked the 13th overall prospect in 2018 according to 247 and the nation’s second-ranked combo guard.

In his lone season at Kansas, Grimes averaged 8.4 points, two assists, and shot 38.4 from the field.

At Rupp Arena on January 26th, the then-freshman dropped 13 points and went 3-5 from the three-point line in the Jayhawks’ loss to the Cats.

Grimes would be a huge addition to the 2020 class and give Calipari some unusual experience at the guard position, but it sounds like that’s just a pipe dream.