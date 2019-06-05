Wednesday Quickies: Looking Ahead to Basketball Edition

There is excitement building for the 2019-2020 basketball season, despite the opening game being five months away.

John Calipari continued to hype up the Big Blue Nation yesterday with his press conference and the possibility Kentucky could add arguably the top grad transfer in the country.

Cal seems to really like this team early on and it is easy to see why. Kentucky returns their starting point guard in Ashton Hagans, two big men with incredible potential in EJ Montgomery and Nick Richards, a freshman coming off a solid season in Immanuel Quickley, and a highly-ranked recruiting class.

This team has a lot of versatility, a lot of potential lineup combinations, and a good mix of players who can do different things. Basketball is a long way away, but with this team assembled and the potential to add another piece, Kentucky is looking like a team that will once again be in the hunt for a national championship.

Your 2019-20 Kentucky Wildcats. pic.twitter.com/l8c09jZCcP — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) June 4, 2019

Someone in the know just told me Tyler Herro "blew away" the Celtics in his workout this morning. Finished the workout having made 80 of 100 three point attempts. From all accounts, Herro seems to be picking up a LOT of positive buzz throughout the draft process — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) June 4, 2019

If true, awesome for Tyler!

Calipari thinks Kentucky can be very interesting next season - Herald Leader

Cal seems to like the group he’s assembled thus far.

Calipari open to adding to 2019-2020 roster - Courier Journal

With a few potential options out there, Cal is keeping that door open.

Multiple players with Kentucky ties selected in MLB Draft Day 2 - Herald Leader

The state had a solid showing on the second day of the draft.

Kentucky NBA Draft hopefuls going through workouts - Cats Pause

Could PJ team up with Bam in Miami?

Eli Capilouto elected president of the SEC - Cats Pause

Congrats to the UK president!

Kentucky Football has an impressive list of visitors - KSR

Several high-level talents will soon be descending on Lexington.

John Young says he plans to enroll early - KSR

Good news from the future Wildcat!

Games to beware for top 25 CFB teams - ESPN

The World Wide Leader thinks Florida should look out against Kentucky.

Pelicans listening to offers for Davis - Bleacher Report

The saga continues.

Lionel Hollins being added to Lakers coaching staff - Yahoo

Frank Vogel will have two former head coaches as assistants.