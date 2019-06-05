Wednesday Quickies: Looking Ahead to Basketball Edition

There is excitement building for the 2019-2020 basketball season, despite the opening game being five months away.
John Calipari continued to hype up the Big Blue Nation yesterday with his press conference and the possibility Kentucky could add arguably the top grad transfer in the country.
Cal seems to really like this team early on and it is easy to see why. Kentucky returns their starting point guard in Ashton Hagans, two big men with incredible potential in EJ Montgomery and Nick Richards, a freshman coming off a solid season in Immanuel Quickley, and a highly-ranked recruiting class.
This team has a lot of versatility, a lot of potential lineup combinations, and a good mix of players who can do different things. Basketball is a long way away, but with this team assembled and the potential to add another piece, Kentucky is looking like a team that will once again be in the hunt for a national championship.
Tweets of the Day
Here they are.— UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) June 4, 2019
Your 2019-20 Kentucky Wildcats. pic.twitter.com/l8c09jZCcP
Camp season for the players,
Someone in the know just told me Tyler Herro "blew away" the Celtics in his workout this morning. Finished the workout having made 80 of 100 three point attempts. From all accounts, Herro seems to be picking up a LOT of positive buzz throughout the draft process— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) June 4, 2019
If true, awesome for Tyler!
Quickies
Calipari thinks Kentucky can be very interesting next season - Herald Leader
Cal seems to like the group he’s assembled thus far.
Calipari open to adding to 2019-2020 roster - Courier Journal
With a few potential options out there, Cal is keeping that door open.
Multiple players with Kentucky ties selected in MLB Draft Day 2 - Herald Leader
The state had a solid showing on the second day of the draft.
Kentucky NBA Draft hopefuls going through workouts - Cats Pause
Could PJ team up with Bam in Miami?
Eli Capilouto elected president of the SEC - Cats Pause
Congrats to the UK president!
Kentucky Football has an impressive list of visitors - KSR
Several high-level talents will soon be descending on Lexington.
John Young says he plans to enroll early - KSR
Good news from the future Wildcat!
Games to beware for top 25 CFB teams - ESPN
The World Wide Leader thinks Florida should look out against Kentucky.
Pelicans listening to offers for Davis - Bleacher Report
The saga continues.
Lionel Hollins being added to Lakers coaching staff - Yahoo
Frank Vogel will have two former head coaches as assistants.
Loading comments...