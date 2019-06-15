Saturday Quickies: Summer Camps Edition

Every summer, John Calipari welcomes his players to campus by putting them immediately to work. Yes, they are working hard in the gym. But they are also working hard at a variety of summer basketball camps that Calipari hosts annually.

The Satellite Camps are open to campers age 7-17, and provides a day of basketball instruction from the coaching staff and the players. It is a great opportunity for young people around the state to get to meet the players that they cheer so hard for during the season. The final Satellite Camp session will take place on Friday, June 21st in Louisville.

If you are looking to further immerse yourself in the Kentucky Basketball experience, the day and a half father/son camp is a great opportunity. I have personally been attending these camps for years with my son, and it is something we look forward to throughout the year.

And for the first time this year, Calipari is hosting a Father/Daughter camp on June 22nd. These are wonderful opportunities to get even more connected with the Kentucky basketball program. And when you look at their entire calendar, it is very impressive how much work they put into giving back to the fans in this way.

Tweet of the Day

Make no mistake, when they are not blocking the shots of elementary school kids, the Kentucky Wildcats are hard at work to try and bring a ninth national championship to Big Blue Nation.

Quickies

What Calipari, UK returnees are saying about Kentucky newcomers - Courier Journal

Now that they are getting a chance to compete against/alongside each other, the upperclassmen are starting to get a feel for what the new guys bring to the table.

DeMarcus Cousins is “Open” to Re-signing With the Golden State Warriors - KSR

This season did not play out exactly how Boogie would have liked. Does that mean he stays with Golden State for another run? Or will he chase bigger money elsewhere?

‘He’s worth every penny.’ Calipari’s new deal seen as right move by Kentucky - Herald-Leader

Everyone involved with getting this commitment from John Calipari in the new deal is very pleased with the way it worked out.

Ujiri incident with deputy under investigation - ESPN

The president of basketball operations for the Toronto Raptors was denied access to the floor after the Raptors won Game 6 on Thursday. He allegedly assaulted the deputy trying to keep him off of the court, and an investigation is underway.

2020 four-star forward Dawson Garcia has “high” interest in Kentucky - KSR

Joel Justus was in the house watching Garcia at the Top 100 camp yesterday.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. is taking a business-like approach to his college recruitment - Herald-Leader

The son of the former Kentucky star is being careful in narrowing his list of schools. Although he has been focused on academically-driven institutions, he does say that it would be cool to hear from Kentucky.

Bengals enjoying atmosphere, energy under Zac Taylor - ESPN

It sounds like the culture is quickly changing in Cincinnati.

Fishing provides ‘counter balance’ that Kash Daniel needs - Vaught’s Views

Fishing is the one place where Kash can sit back and breathe.

Kawhi Leonard and the New Championship Blueprint - The Ringer

Going all-in on a one-year rental of a mega-star has proven that it can work in the right situation. Could Anthony Davis become the next target of this method?

Jimmy Butler free agency rumors: All-Star to decline player option, per report; Sixers and Lakers interested in signing him - CBS Sports

Butler could make a big splash in the free agent market. But is his talent worth dealing with everything that comes with it?