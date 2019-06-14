Mark Stoops not given enough respect in ranking of top head coaches

Kentucky Football is reaching new heights thanks to Mark Stoops, but that doesn’t mean he’s getting the respect he deserves.

The UK head coach Stoops was named the 33rd-best coach in America by Bill Bender of Sporting News. This was good for seventh among SEC head coaches.

The offseason can get pretty boring and usually about this time is when we start seeing these type of polls and rankings. It’s rather meaningless but can still provide an outside look of how Kentucky Football is viewed from people outside of the Commonwealth. There are certainly members of the Big Blue Nation that do not agree with where Bender placed Stoops on his list.

The SEC is obviously littered with head coach talent when you think of names like Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher, and Kirby Smart. But it’s hard to discount a coach that took a program like UK to a 10-win season. The next step for Coach Stoops is to build off last year’s success and show sustained improvement.

I know that there isn’t 32 coaches in America that I would take over Mark Stoops. What about you?