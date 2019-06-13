Where UK targets stand in new Rivals rankings

Rivals just released its latest basketball recruiting rankings for the class of 2020. And several Kentucky targets continued to rise up the list.

While prospect rankings aren’t necessarily an exact science, there are several players that recruiting experts unanimously agree on.

Here’s where UK’s current targets stand as of right now:

2. Cade Cunningham

3. Jalen Green

4. Jalen Johnson

5. Makur Maker

6. Scottie Barnes

9. N’Faly Dante

10. BJ Boston

11. Josh Christopher

13. Isaiah Todd

14. Daishen Nix

15. Sharife Cooper

16 Jalen Suggs

37. Cam’Ron Fletcher

38. Dawson Garcia

54. Clifford Omoruyi

The player all recruiting analysts seem to be enamored with right now is Cade Cunningham. Cunningham had arguably the best spring out of any recruit. He’ll be an unanimous top-5 prospect before it’s all said and done, but Rivals is particularly high on him as he made the second-highest jump of all Kentucky targets from No. 5 to No. 2.

One reason being is that Rivals lists him as a point guard while the other recruiting services list him as a shooting guard or small forward.

At 6-7, it’s not hard to see why teams across the country are drooling over this kid if he’s able to be your primary ball handler. Right now, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are the favorite, but there’s a long way to go in his recruitment.

Although I’m not sure he’s a super realistic possibility for the Cats, Makur Maker made the biggest leap of all Kentucky targets, moving from No. 10 to No. 5. Maker, the cousin of Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker, is extremely long and has developed a nice outside shot.

N’Faly Dante is one of the most underrated recruits on this list. Even though he’s already in the top 10, his potential is sky high. He was extremely raw this time last year, but he’s starting to put it together on the offensive end. He’s already an elite rim protector and rebounder. I expect him to continue to climb (if he doesn’t reclassify).

BJ Boston is probably the most likely to commit to the Kentucky Wildcats on this list. And he’ll probably be the first one on board. Drawing comparisons to Brandon Ingram, Boston is a lanky athlete with a good-looking jumpshot. If he can bring his AAU teammate Sharife Cooper with him, that’d be even better.

My favorite player in this class, and easily the most underrated recruit, is Isaiah Todd. Recruiting experts have been hard on him in the past, but his talent is undeniable. Not to mention, he’s a very likely possibility for the Cats. At 6-10, he can put the ball on the floor, has a smooth jumper, and just looks like he was born to play basketball.

Lastly, another likely option for John Calipari is Cliff Omoruyi. Former teammates with current Kentucky small forward Kahlil Whitney, the 6-10, 230-pounder will be one of the most college-ready prospects when next fall rolls around.

That is, if he doesn’t reclassify. Regardless, I expect Omoruyi to make big jumps throughout the summer when he dominates the competition.