NCAA set to notify at least 6 schools of Level 1 violations

Typically, NCAA investigations are long, drawn-out processes that can take years to complete.

However, the NCAA is taking a far quicker approach with the teams involved in the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption, perhaps because the FBI already did most of the work for the NCAA, and now, it’s just a matter of determining punishments.

According to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, at least six Division I men’s basketball programs will receive Notices of Allegations for Level I violations from the NCAA by the summer. In addition, two high-profile programs will reportedly receive notices of allegations by early July.

Level I violations are the worst, and they can result in postseason bans and forfeiture of wins (cc: Louisville). The NOAs going out also means the NCAA is completed with its investigations for those schools.

If you’ve been keep track, the biggest programs linked to this scandal have been the Kansas Jayhawks, Arizona Wildcats, LSU Tigers and Louisville Cardinals. But in all of college basketball, it’s hard to find a more high-profile program than Kansas, who has been right in the middle of this mess.

Bill Self has actually been directly linked to this on several occasions.

But perhaps no school has had more damning evidence emerge against it than LSU and embattled head coach Will Wade. it’s really hard to see them not getting dinged by the NCAA, but the school’s insistence on keeping Wade could suggest they don’t expect to receiver major punishment.

We’ll see.

