Who will Kerry Blackshear commit to?

Decision time is looming for graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear, and there are quite a few teams hoping he’s heading their way.

Kerry is an extremely talented player that played at Virginia Tech and managed to improve his game each year in Blacksburg. He was a vital part of the Hokies offense and defense last year, as he averaged 14.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg, and 2.4 apg while shooting over 50% from the floor. He even managed to stretch the floor a tad last season, as he shot 33% from beyond the arc.

Let’s also not forget that one of, if not the most attractive feature about Blackshear is his experience. He graduated from Virginia Tech last year and he has played in arguably the best conference in college basketball, the ACC, for the entirety of his career.

Kerry would be an amazing addition to this already stacked Kentucky team next year. He stands at 6-10 and weighs in at 250 pounds. For perspective, that’s taller and heavier than last season’s grad transfer Reid Travis.

The addition of Blackshear would also mean that the Cats front court will again be stacked, but this time with even more experience. The Cats would have two grad transfers to go with one junior in Nick Richards and one sophomore in EJ Montgomery.

Kerry is choosing between a few teams that include the Kentucky Wildcats, Tennessee Volunteers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators and a few others. He has already visited Arkansas and Florida, and now it looks like he will visit Kentucky sometime this week and then Tennessee on the 14th.

What do you think, where will Kerry Blackshear end up?