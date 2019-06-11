 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kentucky Wildcats Morning Quickies: Summer Stories Edition

Hard to tell which is the bigger story — Mark Stoops’ 2020 recruiting class or the potential grad transfer of former Virginia Tech power forward Kerry Blackshear to a UK team that is now stacked in the front court. It says a lot for UK football that its even close.

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen of the Big Blue Nation, and welcome to the Tuesday Morning Quickies.

It’s hard to tell what the “biggest news” is around Kentucky these days, since there seems to be a lot of it, and most of it very good. Mark Stoops has delivered a number of quality recruits lately on the heels of the best Kentucky football season in decades, and has Mark Story wondering what he can do for an encore. He has five suggestions, and here are three:

  • Beat an SEC West team other than Mississippi St.;
  • Beat Louisville in Lexington (that sounds weird, doesn’t it?);
  • Beat Tennessee in Lexington for the second straight time.

Read the rest of the piece to see the rest, but these three are worthy all on their own.

The other story that is being closely followed is that of former Virginia Tech power forward Kerry Blackshear Jr., who will be a graduate transfer next season and is currently ranked as the top grad transfer in the country. Ben Roberts has the goods on this for the LHL, along with our own reporting from Jason (in case you missed it.)

Apparently, Blackshear will visit both UK and Tennessee in the coming few days, having already been to Arkansas and Florida.

The Vols don’t have any scholarships available, apparently, but Kentucky has three. The problem is, Blackshear will have to compete with a lot of people for playing time now that E.J. Montgomery and Nick Richards are returning, and former Bucknell star Nate Sestina is transferring in to play for Kentucky.

Having an embarrassment of riches in the front court is a nice problem to have, but as they say, it’s still a problem. Stay tuned.

Man, I remember seeing Louie playing for the Colonels in Freedom Hall just after a Kentucky State Basketball tournament session one year.

Calipari: “This could be one of the longest teams that I’ve coached. I looked at Keion, and shoot he looks at least 6-9, maybe 6-10. I mean, he’s long. So, we’re going to have a pretty long (group). When you talk the guys that we have, a pretty long team too.”

  • Boogie holds nothing back.
