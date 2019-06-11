Kentucky Wildcats Morning Quickies: Summer Stories Edition

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen of the Big Blue Nation, and welcome to the Tuesday Morning Quickies.

It’s hard to tell what the “biggest news” is around Kentucky these days, since there seems to be a lot of it, and most of it very good. Mark Stoops has delivered a number of quality recruits lately on the heels of the best Kentucky football season in decades, and has Mark Story wondering what he can do for an encore. He has five suggestions, and here are three:

Beat an SEC West team other than Mississippi St.;

Beat Louisville in Lexington (that sounds weird, doesn’t it?);

Beat Tennessee in Lexington for the second straight time.

Read the rest of the piece to see the rest, but these three are worthy all on their own.

The other story that is being closely followed is that of former Virginia Tech power forward Kerry Blackshear Jr., who will be a graduate transfer next season and is currently ranked as the top grad transfer in the country. Ben Roberts has the goods on this for the LHL, along with our own reporting from Jason (in case you missed it.)

Apparently, Blackshear will visit both UK and Tennessee in the coming few days, having already been to Arkansas and Florida.

The Vols don’t have any scholarships available, apparently, but Kentucky has three. The problem is, Blackshear will have to compete with a lot of people for playing time now that E.J. Montgomery and Nick Richards are returning, and former Bucknell star Nate Sestina is transferring in to play for Kentucky.

Having an embarrassment of riches in the front court is a nice problem to have, but as they say, it’s still a problem. Stay tuned.

Louie Dampier, one of the best to ever put on a Kentucky uniform. You could argue he’s the best shooter to ever put one on at UK. One of the most humble people I’ve ever come into contact with in this sport. His grandson is in our camp today in Bardstown. pic.twitter.com/glfxCXYJ8D — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 10, 2019

Man, I remember seeing Louie playing for the Colonels in Freedom Hall just after a Kentucky State Basketball tournament session one year.

Kentucky basketball

What John Calipari and the returning Wildcats are saying about the incoming group of freshman and transfers. I like hearing this:

Calipari: “This could be one of the longest teams that I’ve coached. I looked at Keion, and shoot he looks at least 6-9, maybe 6-10. I mean, he’s long. So, we’re going to have a pretty long (group). When you talk the guys that we have, a pretty long team too.”

Coach Cal is wary about the SEC decision to allow schools to sell alcohol at athletic events. I can understand his concern. I’m generally in favor of alcohol sales as long as it doesn’t extend past the third quarter in football games, and the start of the second half in basketball.

Heh. Calipari appears to be talking about Indiana in a recent article, casting aspersions on their fans and arena. Speaking of the Hoosiers, here’s a little Hoosier hate for ya:

Former Auburn coach Terry Bowden to join Clemson staff as GA. At 63. Well, I guess age really doesn’t matter anymore…

Big get for Clemson:

Source: Alabama transfer Tevin Mack just committed to Clemson. Averaged 9.0 PPG last season. Eligible to play at immediately. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) June 11, 2019

Boogie holds nothing back.

I didn’t need another reason to love DeMarcus Cousins, but I’ll take one. pic.twitter.com/J8CIG9BBdN — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) June 11, 2019

