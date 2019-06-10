Kerry Blackshear plans visits to Kentucky and Tennessee this week

Recruiting visits will continue their week for Kerry Blackshear.

After visiting the Florida Gators and Arkansas Razorbacks, Blackshear will now visit the Tennessee Volunteers on June 14th, according to Evan Daniels, who adds that a visit with the Kentucky Wildcats will also happen this week.

Source: Kerry Blackshear, the top available graduate transfer, will take an official visit to Tennessee on June 14th. Am told that he's also planning to visit Kentucky this week. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) June 10, 2019

It’s become a near-lock that Blackshear plays in the SEC if he doesn’t return to the Virginia Tech Hokies. Kentucky and Florida have gotten the most buzz, but Arkansas is now viewed as a legitimate threat for the 6-10 big man.

It certainly looks like the Wildcats will get to play against Blackshear is he doesn’t end up in Lexington for his final year of college basketball. It’s been hard to get a good feel about Kentucky’s chances in this recruitment until Blackshear and his family visit the Bluegrass, and it looks like that’s happening very soon.

I still think Florida and Kentucky have the best chances of landing Blackshear, and this week’s visit will go a long way in determining if John Calipari can seal the deal.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com, or find us on Twitter at @ASeaOfBlue or on Facebook at Facebook.com/GoASOB.