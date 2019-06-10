 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kerry Blackshear plans visits to Kentucky and Tennessee this week

More SEC visits for the top grad transfer, including one for UK.

By Jason Marcum
NCAA Basketball: Louisville at Virginia Tech Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting visits will continue their week for Kerry Blackshear.

After visiting the Florida Gators and Arkansas Razorbacks, Blackshear will now visit the Tennessee Volunteers on June 14th, according to Evan Daniels, who adds that a visit with the Kentucky Wildcats will also happen this week.

It’s become a near-lock that Blackshear plays in the SEC if he doesn’t return to the Virginia Tech Hokies. Kentucky and Florida have gotten the most buzz, but Arkansas is now viewed as a legitimate threat for the 6-10 big man.

It certainly looks like the Wildcats will get to play against Blackshear is he doesn’t end up in Lexington for his final year of college basketball. It’s been hard to get a good feel about Kentucky’s chances in this recruitment until Blackshear and his family visit the Bluegrass, and it looks like that’s happening very soon.

I still think Florida and Kentucky have the best chances of landing Blackshear, and this week’s visit will go a long way in determining if John Calipari can seal the deal.

