You can bet on where Brad Calipari will transfer to

Brad Calipari is in the transfer portal, as it appears his days in a Kentucky Wildcats uniform are over.

While Brad and his family are still talking about what he’ll ultimately decide to do, most players who enter the portal ultimately leave for another school?

So, where exactly could the son of John Calipari end up?

Bovada has just released a set of odds as to where Brad’s next destination will be. Among the schools you can bet on include the Louisville Cardinals and Tennessee Volunteers. But as you can imagine, those schools are major longshots.

Instead, it’s the East Tennessee State and Liberty who have the best odds to land him, while Northern Kentucky and EKU aren’t far behind.

Here’s a look at all of the odds from Bovada:

Will Brad Calipari play at East Tennessee State for the 2019-2020 NCAA basketball season?

Yes +300

No -400

Will Brad Calipari play at Liberty for the 2019-2020 NCAA basketball season?

Yes +400

No -600

Will Brad Calipari play at Eastern Kentucky for the 2019-2020 NCAA basketball season?

Yes +700

No -1400

Will Brad Calipari play at Louisville for the 2019-2020 NCAA basketball season?

Yes +2500

No -10000

Will Brad Calipari play at Morehead State for the 2019-2020 NCAA basketball season?

Yes +700

No -1400

Will Brad Calipari play at Northern Kentucky for the 2019-2020 NCAA basketball season?

Yes +800

No -1600

Will Brad Calipari play at Tennessee for the 2019-2020 NCAA basketball season?

Yes +2500

No -10000

Of these schools, which do you think would be the best for Brad?