You can bet on where Brad Calipari will transfer to

Brad Calipari is in the transfer portal, as it appears his days in a Kentucky Wildcats uniform are over.
While Brad and his family are still talking about what he’ll ultimately decide to do, most players who enter the portal ultimately leave for another school?
So, where exactly could the son of John Calipari end up?
Bovada has just released a set of odds as to where Brad’s next destination will be. Among the schools you can bet on include the Louisville Cardinals and Tennessee Volunteers. But as you can imagine, those schools are major longshots.
Instead, it’s the East Tennessee State and Liberty who have the best odds to land him, while Northern Kentucky and EKU aren’t far behind.
Here’s a look at all of the odds from Bovada:
Will Brad Calipari play at East Tennessee State for the 2019-2020 NCAA basketball season?
Yes +300
No -400
Will Brad Calipari play at Liberty for the 2019-2020 NCAA basketball season?
Yes +400
No -600
Will Brad Calipari play at Eastern Kentucky for the 2019-2020 NCAA basketball season?
Yes +700
No -1400
Will Brad Calipari play at Louisville for the 2019-2020 NCAA basketball season?
Yes +2500
No -10000
Will Brad Calipari play at Morehead State for the 2019-2020 NCAA basketball season?
Yes +700
No -1400
Will Brad Calipari play at Northern Kentucky for the 2019-2020 NCAA basketball season?
Yes +800
No -1600
Will Brad Calipari play at Tennessee for the 2019-2020 NCAA basketball season?
Yes +2500
No -10000
Of these schools, which do you think would be the best for Brad?
Loading comments...