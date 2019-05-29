Kentucky may have a game in London for 2020-21 season, per report

It sounds like the Kentucky Wildcats may have a future game in England.

According to CatsPause reporter Darrell Bird, Kentucky is looking into a potential game in London for the 2020-21 season.

BREAKING (and fun): Update your passports #BBN. @UKCoachCalipari told me he has been contacted about @KentuckyMBB playing in London during 2020-21 season. Can’t reveal possible foe, but it’s a good one. Much more to come from SEC Spring Meeting in Sandestin via @DarrellBird — Darrell Bird (@DarrellBird) May 29, 2019

Kentucky has taken foreign trips to the Bahamas and Canada since John Calipari arrived in Lexington, but the only regular-season game they’ve played out of country was in the Bahamas in 2016.

They do typically play multiple games across America in events like the Champions Classic, CBS Sports Classic, and even the Maui Invitational during the 2010-11 season, but traveling overseas would be a first.

And based on Bird’s report, it sounds like it will be a big opponent. Perhaps it’s from a group including the Duke Blue Devils, Kansas Jayhawks, North Carolina Tar Heels or Michigan State Spartans. However, Kentucky plays all of those teams every few years via the Champions Classic and CBS Sports Classic.

Perhaps it will be someone that’s become an elite program in recent years, such as the Virginia Cavaliers or Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Then you’ve got elite programs like the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Villanova Wildcats that Kentucky has yet to play under Coach Cal.

If Kentucky does indeed play a game overseas, who would you like to see the opponent be?