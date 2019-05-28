 clock menu more-arrow no yes
News: Where UK sits in new college football rankings

Kentucky Wildcats Morning Quickies: Calipari Kindness Edition

Coach Cal has long been known for his connection to players of all ages and interests, even ones tragically killed in a drive-by shooting.

By Glenn Logan
2017 NBA Draft Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen of the Big Blue Nation, and welcome to the Tuesday Morning Quickies.

We are just learning today that John Calipari did a really nice, thoughtful thing back on mother’s day – he gave a jersey and a scholarship offer to the mother of a young basketball player, Taylon Vail from Arkansas who was shot and killed by stray bullets from a drive-by shooting. Consider:

Vail’s son, Taylon, was shot and killed by stray bullets during a drive-by shooting in April. The high school freshman “always wanted to play college basketball,” per the Commerical Appeal, aiming to follow in the footsteps of fellow Arkansas native and former Kentucky guard Malik Monk.

Calipari’s gift on May 27 to Tabatha Vail included a letter and scholarship offer intended for Taylon. Calipari signed the front of the jersey, while the back read “Vail” with Taylon’s No. 35.

I have to say, I was really touched by this. The tragedy of losing a son to a random act of lawless violence is impossible for me to comprehend. Coach Cal’s thoughtful gift to Mrs. Vail is the kind of thing that endears him not only to the Big Blue Nation, but to everyone that interacts with him.

Well done, coach.

Tweet of the Morning

Interesting.

