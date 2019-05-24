UK transfer target Jordan Brown setting up visits

The Kentucky Wildcats are still trying to finish off their roster for next season, but a potentially big piece for 2020-21 is still out there.

Nevada Wolf Pack transfer Jordan Brown is someone Kentucky has been keeping tabs on, as the former McDonald’s All-American is looking for his next home following the departure of head coach Eric Musselman.

Brown is now in the process of taking visits, having already visited the Arizona Wildcats, and he has several more trips upcoming.

Source: Nevada transfer Jordan Brown will visit Saint Mary's this weekend and Arizona State next weekend. Recently visited Arizona. Kentucky and Texas A&M also showing interest. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 24, 2019

Kentucky is seemingly still in the hunt, so it would make sense for him to visit Lexington sooner rather than later. But because NCAA transfer rules will force Brown to sit out next season, he can take as long as he wants this summer before making a decision on his next home.

Brown was a 2018 McDonald’s All-American and five-star recruit who chose Nevada over programs such as UCLA, Arizona, Oregon, and California. His highest ranking was 12th overall by Rivals.

However, after not getting much playing time in his first year in Reno and his head coach heading to the SEC at Arkansas, the California native has put his name in the transfer portal.

There’s still a chance Brown remains at Nevada, though it’s more likely he’s at a new school when next season begins. If Kentucky lands him, it will be a big piece for the 2020-21 season, as the Wildcats would be assured of having a talented big man with two years of college development under his belt.