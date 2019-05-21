Cam’Ron Fletcher updates recruitment

As we’re getting deeper into the college basketball offseason, recruiting is starting to take over.

With that, Cam’Ron Fletcher is a 6-6 small forward from Saint Louis (MO) that’s starting to get some more attention. He weighs in 180 pounds and is widely known as a scorer.

Fletcher is really lengthy and can help any team out on both sides of the ball. While he’s currently ranked 36th in the nation right now, he’s sure to go up very soon due to his vast improvements on the court.

Here’s a video of Fletcher talking about his game along with upcoming summer recruiting trips:

During the interview, Fletcher said that these schools were firmly in the mix: The Kentucky Wildcats, Duke Blue Devils, Michigan State Spartans, Missouri Tigers, UCLA Bruins and Alabama Crimson Tide.

When asked what area he has improved in the most: “The most I’ve improved in is my shot, ball-handling, and finishing, Fletcher said.” “But I also got stronger last summer after my ankle injury.”

After watching highlights of Cam’Ron play, I firmly believe that you’ll start to hear his name a lot more once he gets deeper into his senior season.

Fletcher also talked about how he plans to visit Duke, Michigan State, Kentucky, Missouri, and UCLA during the spring/summer. He then mentioned that he’ll cut his list after he wraps up those visits and hopes to make a final decision before the start of his senior season.