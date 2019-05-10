Jaden McDaniels’ decision date in question

UPDATE

Jaden McDaniels’ trainer says that no decision date set:

There’s no commitment date, don’t believe what you read on this app, that’s all folks have a great day — Cartiea French-Toney (@MrYeahIKnow) May 10, 2019

There has been a belief that McDaniels could simply announce his decision on Twitter at any moment.

Regardless, it looks like we may have to wait a little longer if McDaniels doesn’t decide by Wednesday, or maybe he could end up announcing sooner.

Five-star power forward Jaden McDaniels is nearing the end of his recruitment, and he’ll reportedly make his commitment on the final day of the early signing period.

According to Scorebook Live, McDaniels has set his decision date for Wednesday, May 15th. That is the final day for high school recruits to sign a national letter of intent.

After visiting Lexington back last November, the relationship between Kentucky’s coaching staff and McDaniels has continued to grow stronger. Kentucky wasn’t really recruiting McDaniels leading into the 2018 summer recruiting circuit, but the interest between both sides picked up in the fall, and it’s only grown from there.

It certainly helps that Kentucky was once McDaniels’ dream school, though he later backtracked on that.

The country’s top power forward and seventh-ranked prospect via Rivals had previously cut his final list down to the following five schools: The Kentucky Wildcats, San Diego State Aztecs, Texas Longhorns, UCLA Bruins and Washington Huskies.

The belief has long been that this was a Kentucky vs. Washington battle for the Seattle native, and it looks like the Wildcats could snag him from the hometown Huskies.

Landing McDaniels would bolster what should already be an outstanding frontcourt, featuring five-star recruits Kahlil Whitney and Keion Brooks and hopefully returning bigs Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery, who both declared for the NBA Draft to see where they stand.

McDaniels is seemingly a perfect fit for the kind of small-ball lineups John Calipari wants to use going forward. The 6-10 freakish athlete plays more like a wing, but with his size and athleticism, he could absolutely play the 4, especially when Kentucky wants to go small and have only one true big at the 5 spot.

